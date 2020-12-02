Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West

According to a source, the meeting was at the instance of Obasanjo to discuss the future of Yorubaland following the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and some leaders of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, met in Lagos on Wednesday over the challenge of insecurity facing the Southwest.

The meeting was held at the residence of Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Lekki, which was also attended by the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

According to Daily Trust, the Aare Onakakanfo lamented the insecurity in Yorubaland, which he said threatens the livelihood of the people of the South-West.

According to a source, the meeting was at the instance of Obasanjo to discuss the future of Yorubaland following the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, had recently condemned the rising cases of insecurity in the region following the murder of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adewusi.

Several kidnapping cases were last week recorded in the region with Afenifere declaring that enough is enough and calling for a change in the security architecture of the country.

The spokesman for Afenifere, Odumakin, said the meeting was also to reconcile former President Obasanjo and Aare Onakakanfo.

“Thankfully, we have reconciled them, and we also looked at other issues critical and germane to Yoruba interests within Nigeria,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Serbian Helicopter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Serbian Helicopter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity In Civilised Nations, Leaders Who Fail Spectacularly To Provide Security Will Resign—Northern Elders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad