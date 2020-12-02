Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and some leaders of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, met in Lagos on Wednesday over the challenge of insecurity facing the Southwest.

The meeting was held at the residence of Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Lekki, which was also attended by the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

According to Daily Trust, the Aare Onakakanfo lamented the insecurity in Yorubaland, which he said threatens the livelihood of the people of the South-West.

According to a source, the meeting was at the instance of Obasanjo to discuss the future of Yorubaland following the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, had recently condemned the rising cases of insecurity in the region following the murder of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adewusi.

Several kidnapping cases were last week recorded in the region with Afenifere declaring that enough is enough and calling for a change in the security architecture of the country.

The spokesman for Afenifere, Odumakin, said the meeting was also to reconcile former President Obasanjo and Aare Onakakanfo.

“Thankfully, we have reconciled them, and we also looked at other issues critical and germane to Yoruba interests within Nigeria,” he said.