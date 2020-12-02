Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Kaita said the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari had failed to produce any result so far.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

The senator representing Katsina North in the Senate, Ahmad Babba Kaita, has condemned recent attacks in various parts of the country.

Ahmad Babba Kaita

He added that if urgent steps were not taken, insurgents might overrun the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Buhari’s senatorial district, said the military leaders must be investigated and made to account for the massive funds they had been receiving from the government to combat the insurgency.

“The time of truth has come,” he said. “This situation is no longer acceptable to any Nigerian. We can’t be mourning our citizens in and out every day. We can’t accept the explanation from those who should do the right thing whenever there is an attack. If the statement from Garba Shehu is authentic, that is very irresponsible.

“You might be exposed to information that other Nigerians and we do not have.  Everybody is mourning the loss of citizens who are innocently killed and who have gone into their farms despite the challenging economic situation in this country and thereby losing their lives, and somebody says it is because they did not take clearance. We don’t harvest crops in one day; we harvest them overtime.

“We have to sit down with the military and assess the situation in the Northeast. Something is wrong here. If we allow this to go, we should be ready to have another attack soon.”

SaharaReporters, New York

