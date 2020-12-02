Kidnappers Demand N100m To Release Reverend Father

It was gathered that the kidnappers made contact with a source on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

The suspected abductors of a Reverend Father, Mathew Dajo, of the Parish Catholic Church, Yangoji, along the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway have demanded N100 million as a ransom for his release.

Fr. Matthew Dajo, who was kidnapped Nov. 22 in Nigeria's Abuja archdiocese.

The cleric was said to have been abducted by gunmen at his residence in Yangoji, Kwali Area Council, and has been in captivity of the kidnappers for ten days.

According to Daily Trust, a source, however, said contact was last established with the kidnappers on Saturday.

“His abductors did not call in until Saturday. They are demanding  N100 million, but I don’t know what figure the man negotiating with them has been able to arrive at,” he said.

 He said the church was solely depending on the family members and relatives of the victim to raise the ransom.

“The other thing we are more worried about is that when a reverend father is abducted, it is against the rules of the church to pay for the ransom, except the family members, friends or relatives of the victim can take such responsibility,” he said.

