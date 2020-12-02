Senators Call For Probe Of Strange Deaths In Benue

The senators made this resolution following a motion on the urgent need to deal with the outbreak of the mysterious ailment suspected to be Yellow Fever, ravaging Epeilo-Otukpa and Itahono-Owukpa communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Arbovirus and the Vector Research Centre to investigate the source of a strange illness, which has claimed lives in Benue State.

Benue State Map

Senator Patrick Abba, representing Benue South in the red chamber, moved the motion.

The Senate also appealed to the Federal Ministry of Health to urgently assemble focal persons to the affected areas to aid the efforts of the Benue State Government in discovering the nature of the ailment.

The upper chamber also tasked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control “to quickly put up investigation to contain the disease and see to the treatment of victims and protect others from further contracting it.”

It urged the NCDC and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to synergise and support the people of Benue South Senatorial District and in particular the Epeilo-Otukpa and Itabono-Owukpa communities, in treating, preventing and or reducing the number of cases and deaths.

The Senate further urged the Federal Ministry of Health to actively set up a multi-agency yellow fever emergency operation centre in Benue South, in case the result is positive to be yellow fever.

SaharaReporters, New York

