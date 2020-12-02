UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers

Points will be ascribed to applicants for having a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

In a bid to attract the brightest and the best from around the world, the UK Government has announced application for skilled workers visas.

According to a statement released by the UK’s Secretary of State, Priti Patel, the new immigration system would open on January 1, 2021.



Points will be ascribed to applicants for having a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary.

Applicants will be awarded five-year skilled worker visas, open to extension, for earning points, the statement noted.

The statement read, “The new immigration rules will ensure that businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to drive the economy forwards and keep the UK at the frontier of innovation.

“It will also encourage employers to focus on training and investing in the UK workforce, driving productivity and improving opportunities for individuals, especially those impacted by a coronavirus.

“They will need to have enough money to pay the application fee (ranging from £610 to £1,408), the healthcare surcharge (usually £624 per year) and be able to support themselves (usually by having at least £1,270 available).”

“This simple, effective and flexible system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, whilst also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK’s workforce.

“We are also opening routes for those who have an exceptional talent or show exceptional promise in the fields of engineering, science, tech or culture.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Pope Condemns Borno Killings
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
International Nigerian Government Disobeys Court Order To Take Southern Cameroon Crisis Before UN
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News UN Humanitarian Coordinator Condemns Killing Of 3 Aid Workers By Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News President Trump Fires US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson After He Returned From Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Serbian Helicopter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity In Civilised Nations, Leaders Who Fail Spectacularly To Provide Security Will Resign—Northern Elders
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad