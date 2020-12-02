UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers

In a bid to attract the brightest and the best from around the world, the UK Government has announced application for skilled workers visas.



According to a statement released by the UK’s Secretary of State, Priti Patel, the new immigration system would open on January 1, 2021.





Points will be ascribed to applicants for having a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary.



Applicants will be awarded five-year skilled worker visas, open to extension, for earning points, the statement noted.



The statement read, “The new immigration rules will ensure that businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to drive the economy forwards and keep the UK at the frontier of innovation.



“It will also encourage employers to focus on training and investing in the UK workforce, driving productivity and improving opportunities for individuals, especially those impacted by a coronavirus.



“They will need to have enough money to pay the application fee (ranging from £610 to £1,408), the healthcare surcharge (usually £624 per year) and be able to support themselves (usually by having at least £1,270 available).”



“This simple, effective and flexible system will ensure employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, whilst also encouraging employers to train and invest in the UK’s workforce.



“We are also opening routes for those who have an exceptional talent or show exceptional promise in the fields of engineering, science, tech or culture.”