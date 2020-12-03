Disabled People Obstruct NNPC Headquarters In Puzzling Protest

A group of people living with disabilities has occupied the entrance into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) headquarters at Central Business District in Abuja.



Their presence stopped NNPC and visitors from leaving or going into the building.



Some of them with crutches and wheelchairs were pulling the front gate while armed security agents held onto the barrier.



Security agents from police, civil defence, army and secret service have been trying to control and pacify the crowd.





The efforts by SaharaReporters to know their demands were unsuccessful as they declined to comment.





One was overheard complaining that the management of the corporation had scheduled an appointment with them today but decided to abandon them at the gate. This claim has not been verified by the time of this publication.



The General Manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, Kennie Obateru, has not responded to a request for comment by SaharaReporters.