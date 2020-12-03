Disabled People Obstruct NNPC Headquarters In Puzzling Protest

Their presence stopped NNPC and visitors from leaving or going into the building.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

A group of people living with disabilities has occupied the entrance into the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) headquarters at Central Business District in Abuja.

Their presence stopped NNPC and visitors from leaving or going into the building.


Some of them with crutches and wheelchairs were pulling the front gate while armed security agents held onto the barrier.

Security agents from police, civil defence, army and secret service have been trying to control and pacify the crowd.



The efforts by SaharaReporters to know their demands were unsuccessful as they declined to comment.



One was overheard complaining that the management of the corporation had scheduled an appointment with them today but decided to abandon them at the gate. This claim has not been verified by the time of this publication.

The General Manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, Kennie Obateru, has not responded to a request for comment by SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Odumakin To Police: Get Better Lawyer And Stop Embarrassing Yourself Over Judicial Panels' Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad