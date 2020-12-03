#EndSARS: Police Ask Abuja Court To Stop Judicial Panels’ Probes

The plaintiff in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of enquiry from going ahead with the probe focusing on police impunity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order stopping the various states’ judicial panels of enquiry probing allegations of rights abuses and other acts of brutality perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police tactical units.

The plaintiff in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of enquiry from going ahead with the probe focusing on police impunity.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Twitter/toluogunlesi
The defendants, totalling 104, who were sued by the NPF, comprised the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Human Rights Commission which set up the Independent Investigative Panel sitting in Abuja, the Attorneys-General of the states, and chairmen of the states’ panels.

The decision to set up the various panels of enquiry was taken by the National Economic Council with members including the 36 state governors and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the aftermath of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests demanding an end to police brutality.

According to a report by Punch, the NPF, through their lawyer, Mr O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), argued in the new suit that the state governments lacked the power to constitute the panels to investigate activities of the police force and its officials in the conduct of their statutory duties.

According to the plaintiff, the state governments’ decision to set up such panels violated the provisions of section 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act.

It argued that by the provisions of 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution only the Federal Government had exclusive power to “organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force”.

It, therefore, urged to, among others, declare that “the establishment of a panel of enquiries by the governors of the various states of the federation of Nigeria, to inquire into the activities of the Nigeria Police Force concerning the discharge of her statutory duties is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 241 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act, Cap.T21, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

The plaintiff also urged the court to declare that “having regard to the circumstances of this case, the attitude of the governors of the various states of the Federation of Nigeria, in this case, is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

It sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd to 38th defendants (the state Attorneys-General of the 36 states) “from making or conducting any investigations, sittings, and inquiries and from making or conducting any further investigations, sittings and inquiries in respect of matters affecting the Nigeria Police Force, and or further setting up any panel of inquiry in any state whatsoever in the country”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why #EndSARS "Manifested" In My Latest Novel – Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians React As Police Ask Court To Stop Judicial Panel Probe
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Arrested Maina Currently On His Way To Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Kill Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Cross River
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police "Police Are Working With Kidnappers"—Woman Narrates Encounter With Police Who Broke Into Her Home Through Ceiling
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Terrorism May Persist For Another 20 Years In Nigeria – Buratai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Serbian Helicopter
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad