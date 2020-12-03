EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards

The EndSARS protest, which gripped the country for about two weeks in October, resumed in Lagos State on Thursday with protesters marching by Tejuosho Road in the Yaba area of the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that old women and some young men brandished various placards in the area, defying the scorching heat to march for almost two hours.

They continued to chant, "End SARS and we march for our children."

A number of them were also seen carrying the Nigerian flag in their hands, with microphones to make their voices audible.

#Endsars protest live at tejuosho road yaba Lagos by our mothers.. the pace has been set.. it's time to speak up.. #SoroSokeGeneration Their placard says âwe march for our childrenâ #SoroSoke

God bless these old women in the sun protesting for us!!! #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/Cx56slEbav — ShortFuse (@Odafe_D) December 3, 2020

The EndSARS movement, mostly peaceful, had turned to a blood field on Tuesday, October 20, when the personnel of the Nigerian Army went to the Lekki Tollgate area and opened fire on the crowds.

The soldiers from the 65 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, reportedly killed and injured several demonstrators.

A certain Lieutenant Colonel Bello, who was the Commanding Officer of the battalion, had reportedly led the soldiers to fire bullets at the scene. However, he claimed before the ongoing Lagos State Panel of Inquiry that he only fired blank ammunition into the air.

A day after the shootings, the Lagos State Governor had initially denied any loss of life from the gunfire or that he was aware of the deployment of soldiers.

Later, he admitted that two persons were killed in the incident, while the army said in a terse statement that the state government requested a military clampdown on the protesters to enforce its earlier-than-scheduled curfew.

