Five Schools Of Nursing Protest Against Proposed Strike By Union In Delta

The peaceful protesters, led by the principals of the five schools on Thursday, to the Nigeria Labour Congress secretariat in Asaba, condemned the association's motive for industrial action.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

Students and educators at five schools of nursing in Delta State have protested against the proposed strike by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

The schools include School of Nursing, Agbor; School of Midwifery, Sapele; School of Midwifery, Asaba; School of Nursing, Eku; and School of Nursing, Warri.

File Photo
The peaceful protesters, led by the principals of the five schools on Thursday, to the Nigeria Labour Congress secretariat in Asaba, condemned the association's motive for industrial action.

Nduka Egwulu, principal of School of Nursing, Agbor, said that the association had demanded, among other issues, the reversion of transfer of lecturers in the state, adding that such demand was "a purely civil service matter."

Other principals who joined the protest argued that the proposed strike would further disrupt the academic calendar after the COVID-19 lockdown.

They pointed out that internal issues within the association could be resolved through other diplomatic channels rather than embarking on strike.

Leaders of the students' union governments of the schools said the planned strike would cause further hardship.

"Any strike, as proposed, will mean that all students' activities will be altered, and this could mean that we will spend more than three years in school. We oppose any attempt and by any person or group of persons towards causing problems through a strike or by any other means that will lead to the extension of our course duration," said one of the students' representatives.

Addressing the protesters, the Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Goodluck Ofobruku, said the state government had invited organized labour for deliberations on issues that affect nurses and midwives in the state.

Ofoburuku, who appreciated their concern for uninterrupted nursing education in the state, said the complaints by the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives would be a win-win resolution of the issues.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Frees Nurse Charged Over Death Of Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Anambra Final-Year Student Dies Days To Graduation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad