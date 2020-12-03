Passengers Stranded As Workers Union Ground Arik Air Operations

Arik Air operations were on Thursday grounded by the National Union of Air Transport Employees over poor working conditions.

The workers blocked the entrance of the airline’s headquarters in Lagos, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

The protesting workers

Some of the inscriptions read, “End Arik brutality”, and “Sign our condition of service and recall all staff”.

They alleged that several members of staff had been furloughed, adding that pensions were being owed.

State Secretary of NUATE, Ijeh Anthony, explained that the issue had lingered for long, vowing to continue the strike till all demands are met.

He said, “The contentious issue is the signing of the conditions of service, which we have been negotiating for the past three years.

“But the only aspect remaining in the CoS is the issue of the severance package. We have sought interventions from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“However, in most discussions, Arik Air Management will always renege.”

At the MM2 terminal, several passengers booked for 8 am flights were stranded.

Some of the passengers, who spoke to The PUNCH, were distraught after waiting for several hours.

Officials from the airline were seen trying to manage the situation.