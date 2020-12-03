Terrorism May Persist For Another 20 Years In Nigeria – Buratai

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said terrorism may persist in Nigeria for another 20 years.

Buratai stated this on his verified Facebook page three days after Boko Haram terrorists killed scores of rice farmers in Borno State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

He wrote: "There is a general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is the likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

"It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders, both civil and military authorities. Also, both local and international actors.

"Citizens' responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has scheduled today for the second edition of a spiritual warfare seminar to counter Boko Haram propaganda.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this yesterday in an invitation sent to journalists.

The army had, last year October in Sokoto launched the first edition of a joint seminar on spiritual warfare against insurgency and other forms of restiveness.

