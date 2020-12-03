Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries

A top delegation of the Cameroonian Armed Forces on Thursday visited the Borno State Government House, Maiduguri, and met with the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, over Saturday's gruesome massacre of at least 70 rice farmers in Zabarmari community.

This visit is coming 48 hours after the state governor noted that one of the recommendations his state had put forward to the Federal Government was to consider hiring mercenaries to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from the region since the Nigerian military appeared to be overwhelmed.

Another recommendation that Zulum gave was for the regional forces, Cameroon, Chad and the Niger Republic to collaborate on waging war against the Boko Haram terrorists.

At the meeting, the governor urged the Cameroonian delegation on the need for Nigeria and Cameroon to team up to defeat the Boko Haram terrorists.