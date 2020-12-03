Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries

This visit is coming 48 hours after the state governor noted that one of the recommendations his state had put forward to the Federal Government was to consider hiring mercenaries to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from the region since the Nigerian military appeared to be overwhelmed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

A top delegation of the Cameroonian Armed Forces on Thursday visited the Borno State Government House, Maiduguri, and met with the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, over Saturday's gruesome massacre of at least 70 rice farmers in Zabarmari community.

This visit is coming 48 hours after the state governor noted that one of the recommendations his state had put forward to the Federal Government was to consider hiring mercenaries to dislodge the Boko Haram terrorists from the region since the Nigerian military appeared to be overwhelmed.

Another recommendation that Zulum gave was for the regional forces, Cameroon, Chad and the Niger Republic to collaborate on waging war against the Boko Haram terrorists.

At the meeting, the governor urged the Cameroonian delegation on the need for Nigeria and Cameroon to team up to defeat the Boko Haram terrorists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Frees Nurse Charged Over Death Of Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Anambra Final-Year Student Dies Days To Graduation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad