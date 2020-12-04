BREAKING: Court Remands Maina In Kuje Prison

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court has ordered the remand of the Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, at Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the conclusion of his trial.

File Photo: Maina in court
He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday about two weeks after the court revoked his bail, ordered his arrest and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence pending when security agencies would be able to apprehend him.


Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, who stood as his surety was last week remanded in prison custody, but was granted bail because he has a record of “good behaviour”.

