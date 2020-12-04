BREAKING: Court Remands Maina In Kuje Prison

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court has ordered the remand of the Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team, at Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the conclusion of his trial.



Maina, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on N2bn money laundering charges, had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.



File Photo: Maina in court

He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday about two weeks after the court revoked his bail, ordered his arrest and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence pending when security agencies would be able to apprehend him.



N2billion Fraud: Fugitive Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Extradited To Nigeria



WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/EYXBbIpvNW pic.twitter.com/YG1cgsafhe — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 3, 2020

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, who stood as his surety was last week remanded in prison custody, but was granted bail because he has a record of “good behaviour”.