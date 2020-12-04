By-Election: Lagos APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Vote Buying, Thuggery

The Lagos State Chapters of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have accused each other of vote-buying and importation of hoodlums ahead of the by-elections scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow) in the state.

The APC earlier accused the PDP of mobilising hoodlums and miscreants from other states into Lagos to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the main opposition party has a slim chance of winning.

The party's Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday said, "The members of APC in the areas where the elections will be conducted have observed the unusual mobilisation of hoodlums and miscreants from within and outside the state to disrupt the electoral process in polling areas where the PDP will likely return poor results.

"Similarly, arrangements have been concluded to buy votes which negate the provision of the electoral laws.

"Our intelligence revealed the conclusion to pay the sum of N5,000 per vote to undermine the process."

But speaking with SaharaReporters on Friday, PDP State Publicity Secretary, Taofeek Gani, said the allegations by the APC were laughable and absurd.

According to him, the APC is crying foul and trying to paint the PDP black, "whereas they are the black."

He said: "This is an election that is going to be based on performance. Our candidate is an established investor that has completed many laudable projects."

He alleged that the APC candidate was allegedly being bankrolled by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, adding that the ruling party had gone as far as importing thugs from Ogun State in support of the APC senatorial candidate.

Gani also claimed that the APC had gone to the Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu, for support, "but he refused to support them with the funds of the state. The APC had already bought votes; they have spent a lot of money on baales, obas and others in the five local government areas. We know how much they tried to give our members; how much more those that are apolitical?"

The PDP spokesperson charged security agencies to be at alert as the APC had allegedly perfected plans to import thugs into the state in a bid to disrupt the elections.