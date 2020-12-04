Lagos Trader Stabs Wife to Death, Cuts Both Hands Over Money

SaharaReporters learnt from a police report that after the argument ensued, Nwagboroga, a trader, tied his wife’s mouth, cut off her two hands and started stabbing her.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

There was shock on Adekunle Street in the Oshodi area of Lagos after a middle-aged man, Ifeanyi Nwagboroga, stabbed his wife, Faith Ebubeeze, several times on her body until she died over an argument bordering on money for the family.

SaharaReporters learnt from a police report that after the argument ensued, Nwagboroga, a trader, tied his wife’s mouth, cut off her two hands and started stabbing her.

The police at the Ire-Akari division later arrested Nwagboroga after his wife’s younger brother, Emmanuel Onyeka, who lived on a neighbouring street, brought the matter to the attention of the operatives.

A witness told SaharaReporters that trouble started on November 24, after the woman came back from Arena Market in the Oshodi area, where she had gone to sell some items.

“Nobody knows the amount involved. But the couple had been having issues recently about money and how to take care of the family. On the said day, it was about 8pm, and we started hearing their violent arguments. Nobody bothered to intervene because we were used to such scuffles.

“But later, the chilling cries of the woman brought the attention of neighbours and then we discovered that Ifeanyi (Nwagboroga) had got a knife and was stabbing his wife all over the body. It was shocking and we were all embroiled in the confusion for days.

“Then, the family members were contacted and the matter was brought to the attention of the police.”  

SaharaReporters learnt that the couple, whose number of children could not yet be ascertained, recently started having financial crisis after their trades experienced a downturn, as a result of hard times in the country.

A police report stated that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

The report said, “One Emmanuel Onyeka of Oredeyin Street, Off Araromi Street, Oshodi, Lagos State, came to the charge room, and reported that Faith Ebubeeze and the husband by name, Ifeanyi Nwagboroga, of the same address, were arguing when she came back from Arena market, where she sold some items.

“At the cause of the argument, the said husband went into the kitchen, carried a knife and stabbed the wife to death. He, the husband, also tied the wife’s mouth and cut off her two hands and stabbed all parts of her. The suspect is now in custody.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lamido To Buhari: Drop Your Arrogance, Repent To Allah, You Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lamido To Buhari: Drop Your Arrogance, Repent To Allah, You Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Remands Maina In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Raid Edo Highway, Kidnap Passengers, Kill Vigilante
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "We're Promised Juicy Appointments When Biafra Is Achieved"—IPOB Members Arrested For Bombing Wike Father's Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad