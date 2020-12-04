Lekki Shooting Survivors Share Painful Experiences Of Having Nigerian Army Bullets Inside Their Bodies

Despite denials by the Nigerian Army that soldiers did not fire live bullets at protesters during the t#EndSARS protest at Lekki tollgate on October 20, one of the protesters said that a bullet fired by the soldiers is lodged in his body.



"I got mine in my thigh, and the bullet is still inside me," the victim who did not mention his name told Arise TV on Friday.





He said he became unconscious after the bullet hit him and was revived the following day at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



"The bullet in me is giving me discomfort," he said. "It is affecting my leg, making it swell up every day, sometimes my leg gets stiff. Why is the government saying they didn't shoot at us while I'm still having the bullet inside me right now?"



A father of another victim, Tunde Odeyemi, said his son was seriously injured and he could not talk. "They told us to do the X-ray of the brain. So, when the doctor studied the X-ray, he noticed that there was blood at the front and back of the head."



"He said that that was why he couldn't speak. That was when they started giving him drugs. Five days later, he started talking. He hasn't returned to his normal being up to this moment, but he has improved."

Survivors Of Lekki Tollgate Killings Demonstrate At Lagos Judicial Panel

Olufunmi Aiyedungbe, who lost her brother, Aiyedungbe Gabriel Ayoola, during the protest, said: "My brother was shot in the head. We were looking for him because he did not stay with us. It was two days before he passed on that somebody sent a notice to me on WhatsApp.



"It was written there that my brother was at LASUTH and they're looking for his family. We went to LASUTH. They said he has been unconscious for two weeks. But by the time we got there, he had opened his eyes and was moving his hand, but he could not talk. They were feeding him through the nose."



The clamour for justice for victims of #EndSARS has intensified as some of the survivors on Friday visited the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Friday.



Their spokesperson said: "We have people with amputated legs. We have people with brain surgery in this van. We have dozens of them that are yet to be discharged. This is from the Lekki tollgate massacre in 2020. We want justice. We don't want to be silenced. We don't want to be marginalised even in our own country."