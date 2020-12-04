Nobody Can Stop Nigerian Government From Prosecuting #EndSARS Protesters, Lai Mohammed Says

Mohammed gloated over the prosecution on Friday in Lagos during a meeting with newspaper editors.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has boasted that nobody can stop the Nigerian government from prosecuting #EndSARS protesters.

Lai Mohammed

According to the minister, being a member of #EndSARS protest is not an immunity from being investigated or prosecuted for any offence.

“Being a member of #EndSARS protest does not grant you immunity if you have committed any crime against the land,” he said. “The critical thing is that you must be treated according to the laws.

“Even those whose accounts were frozen, the Central Bank of Nigeria went to court to seek permission to freeze the accounts. I am also aware that some of them, whose international passports were seized had them returned.

“None can stop the government from investigating anybody, including #EndSARS protesters. Whoever you are and whatever you are doing, you must not take the laws into your own hands.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

