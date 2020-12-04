Nurses, Midwives Begin Indefinite Strike In Delta

Nurses in Delta State, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, on Friday, commenced an indefinite strike.

A statement by the association said the decision was sequel to the resolutions adopted by the State Executive Council (SEC)-in-session during an emergency meeting held on November 24, 2020.



“The move became necessary due to the unwillingness of the Delta State Ministry of Health to meet the association’s demands as contained in the 14-day ultimatum to the Delta State government and other correspondences to the Commissioner of Health on the abuse/violation of the Civil Service Rules and Scheme of Service as it relates to the career progression of nurses and midwives in Delta State,” the statement read in part.



The leadership of NANNM, in their directives to members on the observance of the strike, remarked that “skeletal services will not be provided while the strike lasts” adding that “the strike will not be called off until all the demands are met”.