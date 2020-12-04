Police Protest Six-Month Unpaid Allowances In Katsina

The police officers took to the streets and blocked a major road linking to Batsari market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

Police officers at Batsari Local Government of Katsina State on Thursday protested against their unpaid allowances.

According to Katsina Post, the police officers took to the streets and blocked a major road linking to Batsari market.



According to the report, soldiers eventually arrived at the scene to remove the barricade, a move that provoked the police and caused an exchange of verbal abuses before the intervention of the district head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Muazu Rumah.

“Yes, I am an eyewitness, they block our way when going for Batsari weekly markets, claiming that we won’t have a business today because the government has not paid them their allowances for six months,” a resident, Muhammad Wada Bakiyawa, said.

However, the state’s police spokesman, Gambo Isah, said the story was not true. “It’s fake news, disregard it, it’s not true,” he said when asked by SaharaReporters.

When SaharaReporters told Isah about the pictures and video of police officers mounting roadblocks and arguing with the army officers, he said mounting of the roadblock was normal in the area because of the high rate of banditry.

“If they mount a roadblock, are they not performing their duties?” he said. “That place, do you know it’s a bandit area? The police are working with the military there. There is a special operation ongoing. They are working together.”

