Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a tweet that the restriction would be from 6 am to 6 pm.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

The Lagos State police command has restricted movement in Somolu, Kosofe, Epe, Ikorodu, and Ibeju-Lekki local government areas in Lagos State due to the Lagos-East by-election which will hold on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a tweet that the restriction would be from 6 am to 6 pm.

Hakeem Odumosu

The tweet read, “Lagos-East senatorial election, no movement between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Comply please.”

Candidates from 12 political parties will be contesting in the Lagos East Senatorial by-elections while eight candidates will be contesting the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

The contestants for the senatorial election are Muyiwa Adebanjo, Action Alliance; Ms Mercy Adeoye, African Action Congress, and John Kome, African Democratic Congress.

Others are Adebowale Ogunlaru, Action Democratic Party; Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress; Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement; Mrs Florence Trautman, Labour Party; and Ms Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party.

They also include Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party; Akin Olukunle, National Rescue Movement; Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party.

The eight contestants for the Kosofe Constituency II by-election are John Akerele, AA; Sadiq Olawale, AAC; Wasiu Saheed, APC; Adekunle Oladapo, LP; Muyideen Agoro, NNPP; Ademorin Adelaja, NRM; Sikiru Alebiosu, PDP and Mrs Mary Abojeh, ADC.

The two by-elections, slated for December 5, became necessary following the demise of the former occupants who were members of APC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lamido To Buhari: Drop Your Arrogance, Repent To Allah, You Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics "We're Promised Juicy Appointments When Biafra Is Achieved"—IPOB Members Arrested For Bombing Wike Father's Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lamido To Buhari: Drop Your Arrogance, Repent To Allah, You Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Lagos Trader Stabs Wife to Death, Cuts Both Hands Over Money
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Remands Maina In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Raid Edo Highway, Kidnap Passengers, Kill Vigilante
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "We're Promised Juicy Appointments When Biafra Is Achieved"—IPOB Members Arrested For Bombing Wike Father's Church
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad