Survivors Of Lekki Tollgate Killings Demonstrate At Lagos Judicial Panel

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

A group of persons with visible injuries came to the premises of Lagos State Court of Arbitration, Lekki, venue of the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry, on Friday, to demonstrate that their injuries were caused by the soldiers who shot at them on October 20 during the #EndSARS protest.

They arrived at the venue in a white bus, followed by a placard-carrying group, New Nigeria Network.



“We have people with amputated legs. We have people with brain surgery in this van. We have dozens of them that are yet to be discharged,” said their spokesperson. 

“This is from the Lekki tollgate massacre in 2020. We want justice. We don’t want to be silenced. We don’t want to be marginalised even in our own country.” 



While the Nigerian Army has consistently denied killing any protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, video evidence has shown that the soldiers indeed killed some of the protesters while others survived with gunshot wounds.

 

