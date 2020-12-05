‘He Is Our Member’ – APC Youths Congratulate 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon

The APC South-West Youth Leader, Lawal Kolade, in a statement on Friday described the emergence of Asefon as a round peg in a round hole.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

The South-West youth leadership of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated 45-year-old Sunday Asefon on his emergence as the new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

The statement partly reads, “The South-West youth leadership of the APC congratulates one of its own, Sunday Asefon, as he emerged the President of National Association of Nigerian Students. 

"Asefon is a notable fighter for freedom and advocate of the emancipation for Nigerian students, and he is a postgraduate student of Public Sector Governance and Administration, Ekiti State University. 

“The party youth leadership described Asefon as a round peg in a round hole. They described the election victory as well deserved. The emergence of Asefon is not by accident but a testimony of consistency and hard work. Asefon is a one-time NANS Coordinator in the South-West of Nigeria. He is also a former National President of the Federation of  Ekiti State Students Union.

“As a progressive political party, which is committed to the development of Nigeria, our doors are open to progressive collaboration with the NANS leadership. This is in the best interests of the over 200 million Nigerians, and the mass of Nigerian students. The body congratulate him and wished him all the best in his tenure.”

