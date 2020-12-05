Business Mogul, Harry Akande, Dies At 77

A source said he died in a Lagos State hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

A former presidential aspirant and businessman, Chief Harry Akande, is dead.

His son, Olumide, confirmed that “77-year-old Chief Akande, the Agba Oye of Ibadanland is dead.”

Olumide said, “In the early hours of Saturday, December 5, 2020, our patriarch passed away following a brief illness. Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

“But by far, his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

“His passing is a huge shock to his immediate and extended family, friends and associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

“As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”

 

