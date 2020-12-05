Bye-election: Three Policemen Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Bayelsa

They were said to have drowned on their way to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa Central senatorial district after the speedboat in which they were travelling reportedly capsized.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

Three policemen on bye-election duty have reportedly drowned in Bayelsa State.

They were said to have drowned on their way to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa Central senatorial district after the speedboat in which they were travelling reportedly capsized.

File Photo: Boat accident google

The incident was said to have occurred on the eve of the Saturday senatorial bye-elections in Bayelsa Central and West.

The deceased cops were being conveyed to their place of primary assignment when the incident took place.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the accident to the Punch.

“The boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area,” he said.

Butswat, however, said the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Protest Six-Month Unpaid Allowances In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Drunk Abuja Policeman In Viral Video
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections VIDEO: Emaciated Saraki Makes First Public Appearance After Losing Election
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Queries Akeredolu For Working Against The Party In National Assembly Election
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Business Mogul, Harry Akande, Dies At 77
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News ‘He Is Our Member’ – APC Youths Congratulate 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nobody Died At Lekki, Those Who Claimed They Saw Corpses Have Eye Problem, Says Buratai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: 150 CSOs Vow To Occupy National Assembly
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Unity Of Nigeria Questionable, Jonathan Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn Fraud: Maina's Not Trustworthy, I Can No longer Be His Surety— Ndume
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Insecurity: Report Shows B'Haram Killed 657 Civilians, 592 Officials In 11 Months
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta Commissioner Orders Arrest Of 12 Nurses As Government Threatens Striking Health Workers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad