Bye-election: Three Policemen Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Bayelsa

Three policemen on bye-election duty have reportedly drowned in Bayelsa State.

They were said to have drowned on their way to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa Central senatorial district after the speedboat in which they were travelling reportedly capsized.

File Photo: Boat accident

The incident was said to have occurred on the eve of the Saturday senatorial bye-elections in Bayelsa Central and West.

The deceased cops were being conveyed to their place of primary assignment when the incident took place.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the accident to the Punch.

“The boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area,” he said.

Butswat, however, said the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.