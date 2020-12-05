Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting

Bamali, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand, was appointed by the state government following the death of the 18th Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, in September 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

Four kingmakers of the Zazzau Emirate Council of Kaduna State have been asked to appear before an investigative committee set up by Governor Nasir El-Rufai over their failure to attend a meeting preparatory to the November 9, 2020, coronation of the 19th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

The government had on October 30, queried the kingmakers.

The query titled, "Refusal to attend a meeting convened by Ministry of Local Government Affairs - Query," was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Musa Adamu.

"You may recall that on Friday, October 30, 2020, you were invited to attend a meeting convened by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in his office but you refused to attend.

"In light of the above, you are hereby given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you," the query read.

The kingmakers are: Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu (Wazirin Zazzau), Alhaji Sani Aliyu(Limamin Kona), Alhaji Dalhat Kasimu (Limamin Zazzau) as well as Alhaji Mahmoud Abbas (the Makama Karami of Zazzau).

"I am directed to invite for a meeting as follows. Date; Thursday, December 10, 2020," a letter signed by Murtala Halidu, Secretary of the investigation committee reads.
The committee is to look into the conduct and misconduct of some council members and kingmakers of the Zazzau Emirate Council.

