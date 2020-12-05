Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom

Kidnappers have killed a man, identified as Sani Khalil Digana, despite receiving a ransom for his release.

The deceased was abducted on November 21 by gunmen suspected to be bandits on the road linking the Kaduna international airport and the Rigasa station of the Kaduna-Abuja train.

SaharaReporters gathered that he was attacked alongside a students’ leader and #SecureNorth campaigner, Rabiu Auwal, who was shot, and Umar Bn El-Khatab.

The three young men were inside a vehicle when the gunmen fired at them around 9 pm along the road.

A relative of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, confirmed his death, saying the kidnappers killed Digana after collecting ransom for his release.