Again, Police Threaten Showdown As Nigerians Vow To Resume #ENDSARS Protest Monday

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, titled ‘No room for violent protest, gathering in Lagos’.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has said security agencies will not fold their arms as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

This was contained in a  statement on Sunday by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, titled ‘No room for violent protest, gathering in Lagos’.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.
The statement was issued after a poster titled “#EndSARS reloaded phase II” went viral on social media.

In a copy of the poster, it was stated that the “phase II” of the #EndSARS protest would begin on Monday, December 7 in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, and Bayelsa.

The demands of the protesters, according to the poster, are “Buhari, Buratai, Sanwo-Olu must resign and face ICC for killing innocent Nigerians at Lekki toll; free all #EndSARS protesters; unfreeze all bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters and referendum.”

Reacting, the police described the organisers as “unpatriotic”, warning that “any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed”.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent Endsars protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

“The Command has reliably gathered intelligence that specific individuals/groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow, Monday 7th December 2020 at designated locations in the state.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals, and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent Endsars protest occasioned. Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent Endsars protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command, therefore, warns those who might want to disguise under Endsars protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.

“The Command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law. The police command encourages Lagosians and those who are in Lagos for their genuine engagements, to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State.”

