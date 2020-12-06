APC Candidate, Kurami, Wins Katsina Bye-Election

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

The returning officer for Bakori Local Government state constituency bye-election in Katsina State, Prof. Aminu Kankia, early Sunday morning, declared Dr. Ibrahim Kurami of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Saturday election.

According to him, Kurami scored 20, 446 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Alhaji Aminu Magaji, who polled 11,356 votes.

The returning officer of the election, who is from the Federal University, Dutsin-ma, also said the Accord party candidate in the election, Abdullahi Sulaiman, polled 729 votes.

The bye-election was peaceful although it was characterised by voters’ apathy and heavy security presence.

The bye-election was to fill the vacant seat of Bakori state constituency in the state House of Assembly, whose former occupant, Abdurrazaq Tsiga, died in May 2020.

Fifteen political parties participated in the election although All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) were most visible.

The exercise was generally peaceful while card readers deployed for the exercise functioned properly.

It was observed that the majority of voters in the eleven wards that make up the Local Government were women.

Security operatives, including the police, were also sighted in all the polling centres and parts of the council, Punch reports.

