APC Wins Bauchi Bye-election

The bye-election is considered a test of political strength between the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected to the APC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Dass Constituency bye-election in Bauchi State held on Saturday, Bala Lukshi has been declared the winner.

The bye-election is considered a test of political strength between the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected to the APC.

Bala Lukshi

The Returning Officer of the bye-election, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, who declared the result, said Lukshi, polled a total of 12, 299 votes to defeat his closest rival of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lawal Wandi, who polled 11,062 votes to come second.

He, therefore, declared that “the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bala Lukshi, having scored the highest number of votes is now declared the winner and returned elected.”

The PUNCH reports that Dass Local Government Area is one of the three LGAs represented by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the House of Representatives.

The Dass Constituency seat became vacant when the representative, Musa Baraza, was killed by gunmen on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at his residence in Dass.

The slain lawmaker’s two wives, Rashida, Rahina, and his 18-month-old daughter, Khausar were kidnapped during the attack but were rescued by the police after spending about five days in captivity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election: Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Defeats PDP's Gbadamosi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2bn Fraud: Maina's Not Trustworthy, I Can No longer Be His Surety— Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nobody Died At Lekki, Those Who Claimed They Saw Corpses Have Eye Problem, Says Buratai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election: Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Defeats PDP's Gbadamosi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2bn Fraud: Maina's Not Trustworthy, I Can No longer Be His Surety— Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Two INEC Staff Missing As Commission Declares Zamfara Bye-election Inconclusive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News ‘He Is Our Member’ – APC Youths Congratulate 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Messing With Mercenaries On Boko Haram Again, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad