Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim

The Commissioner of Investment and Abuja Liasion in Ebonyi State, Ekumankama Nkama, has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his decision to withdraw as the surety of Anyim Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).



Anyim is under investigation by the EFCC for using firms in which he had an interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office.



Pius Anyim

The anti-graft agency is also investigating how the former Senate President spent the sum of N520 million he allegedly collected from the office of the National Security Adviser, under Sambo Dasuki, before the 2015 presidential election.



Following the commission's investigation, Anyim was arrested in 2017 but granted bail for which Nkama is standing as a surety.



But the Commissioner in a letter dated November 30 and addressed to the EFCC chairman said he was afraid that the former SGF might conduct himself in a manner below what is expected of him and thus damage his reputation.



He also cited the case of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, and Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) as one of the reasons for his decision.



He said, "I, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Commissioner of Investment and Abuja Laison, Ebonyi State Government, wish to formally withdraw as the surety for His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.



"You may recall, sir, that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was detained while under investigation and when given bail conditions by the commission, I availed myself as his surety knowing full well the adverse to act in a manner devoid of the expectations of him by the Commission.



"Sir, I regret to inform you that recent events in the last two weeks in my state have given me food for thought and my conscience could no longer allow me to continue to stand as a surety for Senator Pius Anyim.



"I have also considered the recent event involving Senator Ali Ndume and Mr AbdulRasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team; I am most particularly convinced that my decision to withdraw as a surety will best grant me the needed peace of mind to function effectively in all responsibilities demanded of me."