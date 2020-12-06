Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election: Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Defeats PDP's Gbadamosi

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru, has emerged victorious in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Tokunbo Abiru (left), Babatunde Gbadamosi (right).

Gbadamosi secured a total of 11,257 votes to emerge second.

Abiru won in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Candidates from 12 political parties contested the Lagos East Senatorial bye-elections while eight candidates contested the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

See Also Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

The contestants for the senatorial election are Muyiwa Adebanjo, Action Alliance; Ms Mercy Adeoye, African Action Congress, and John Kome, African Democratic Congress.

Others are Adebowale Ogunlaru, Action Democratic Party; Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress; Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement; Mrs Florence Trautman, Labour Party; and Ms Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party.

They also include Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party; Akin Olukunle, National Rescue Movement; Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party.

The eight contestants for the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election are John Akerele, AA; Sadiq Olawale, AAC; Wasiu Saheed, APC; Adekunle Oladapo, LP; Muyideen Agoro, NNPP; Ademorin Adelaja, NRM; Sikiru Alebiosu, PDP and Mrs Mary Abojeh, ADC.

The two bye-elections became necessary following the demise of the former occupants who were members of APC.

See results in the five LGAs as reported by Punch newspapers.

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Bauchi Bye-election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2bn Fraud: Maina's Not Trustworthy, I Can No longer Be His Surety— Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nobody Died At Lekki, Those Who Claimed They Saw Corpses Have Eye Problem, Says Buratai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections APC Wins Bauchi Bye-election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Emir's Coronation: El-Rufai Queries Zazzau Kingmakers Over Failure To Attend Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2bn Fraud: Maina's Not Trustworthy, I Can No longer Be His Surety— Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Two INEC Staff Missing As Commission Declares Zamfara Bye-election Inconclusive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News ‘He Is Our Member’ – APC Youths Congratulate 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Messing With Mercenaries On Boko Haram Again, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad