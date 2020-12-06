Nigerians Facing Hardship Caused By #EndSARS Protest, COVID-19, Says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the current hardship Nigerians are facing.

According to the minister, the just concluded #EndSARS protest, which gripped the whole country, has caused a lot of suffering to the people.

Rauf Aregbesola

Recall that thousands of Nigerians held the #EndSARS campaign in October, taking to the streets to protest police brutality.

The protests resulted in the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police.

Speaking at the commissioning of a central mosque built by Ta'Awunu Islamic group in Iwo, Osun State, on Saturday, Aregbesola said, "The President is aware of the hardship facing the citizens of the country. This was caused by the pandemic and the #EndSARS protests which erupted in many states of the federation. The president is doing all his best, and I can assure you that very soon, all will be well and we will be happy again.

"My reasons for coming to the state is in two folds; #EndSARS and to remind us that Coronavirus is still very much with us. We can't afford to return to when the virus was at its peak in the country. That is why we must observe social distancing and use our face masks always. Cases are still being recorded every day.

"During this festive period, we must be cautious. We should obey the holy prophet's teachings that say, 'When there is an epidemic somewhere, we should not live there, and those outside should not join until the epidemic is over.' We must take responsibilities for our lives."