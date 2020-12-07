Bandits Kill Four Persons Relaxing Outdoors In Zamfara

Suspected armed bandits on Saturday night killed four persons and injured several others in Garagin Jidda community in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the armed men stormed the village around 11 am on Saturday and started shooting at residents.

File Photo: Gunmen

"Those killed were residents who were yet to go to bed and were relaxing outdoors when the gunmen stormed the village," a source told DailyTrust.

Residents said the dead would be buried at Mayanchi community for fear of the return of the armed bandits during the funeral rites for the victims.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.