Bayelsa Police Arrest Woman As Gunmen Kill Lecturer Husband

A woman, Eniye Peter, has been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police Command over alleged complicity in the killing of her husband, Enebraye Peter. Peter was shot dead by gunmen on Friday.



SaharaReporters learnt that the deceased was a lecturer at the Bayelsa College of Education in the Sagbama area of the state.



The woman was held on Sunday night, based on petitions from the deceased's family and complaint of previous threats to his life during domestic quarrels.



The scuffles were reportedly caused by alleged infidelity and the deceased allegedly having two children from another woman outside marriage.



SaharaReporters learnt that the deceased was shot three times by unknown gunmen after transacting business at a Point-of-Sale along the old Assembly quarters road in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.



A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said the accused wife had on several occasions threatened to kill her husband over an allegation of fathering children outside their marriage due to her inability to bear him a child.

He said, "The marriage was filled with turbulence which made the woman pack out of her matrimonial home. She has packed out from the lecturer's house on several occasions but they recently made up when he arrived in Yenagoa from a study trip abroad."



It was also gathered that the deceased had in the past come under armed attacks at his home by unknown gunmen.

"He was always heard telling family members and close friends to hold his wife responsible if anything happened to him," the source added.



SaharaReporters gathered yesterday that the police were on the trail of four persons suspected to have killed the university lecturer and were last seen driving a red coloured tinted Toyota.

"The vehicle was seen moving suspiciously around the residence of the deceased and was later seen around a drinking spot with some of the occupants, a few metres from the scene of the crime," a police source said.



The state police spokesman, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest, saying the woman was arrested based on " previous threats."