Car Wash Attendant Beats 18-Year-Old Lover To Death In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

A 27-year-old man, Promise Sunday, has allegedly beaten to death his 18-year-old lover, Esther Pascal, during a quarrel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.  

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased, Pascal, who had a two-year-old daughter, was beaten to death at about 12 am by the suspect, who worked as an attendant in a car wash outlet.

It was learnt that the fight between the two lovers was caused by a disagreement  on  feeding and welfare for the family.

Some residents in the area said quarrels between both lovers were a common occurrence, but they were shocked when they were woken up at about midnight on Sunday as Pascal screamed for help.

“By the time a few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor. We quickly tried to revive her with water, thinking she fainted. But we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police.”

While a few residents claimed the man used a heavy object to hit the woman on the head, others claimed she was dealt a heavy blow.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested by operatives from the Ekeki Police Division, while further investigation was ongoing.

 

