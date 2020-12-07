Code Of Conduct Bureau Grills Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Magu

CCB had summoned Magu despite being investigated by a presidential panel over alleged misappropriation of recovered assets under his watch.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has appeared before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), SaharaReporters learned.

Ibrahim Magu

See Also Politics Magu Didn’t Shun CCB Invitation, Lacks Access To Relevant Documents —Lawyer 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

In the letter dated November 2, 2020, and signed by SP Gwimi, CCB’s director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, asked Magu “to come along with the certified true copies (CTC) of the following: Acknowledgement slips of all your assets declaration to the Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service. Copies of your appointment letter, acceptance, records of service, and payslips from January to May 2020. All documents of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.”

The CCB said the invitation was made pursuant to its mandate and power as enshrined in the constitution.

But Magu, in a letter written to the CCB, requested an extension on the ground that he was unable to access his office for the requested documents.

However, sources disclosed that the former EFCC boss was at the CCB office in Abuja on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with his lawyers.

Although Magu could not be attended to as the CCB had its annual lecture, he again visited the CCB last Friday where officers of the commission grilled him for several hours.

Magu’s probe followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, who accused him of malfeasance.

He denied the allegations.

