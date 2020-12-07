EndSARS: Police, Soldiers In Show Of Force Around Ikeja, Others To Stop Anticipated Protests

After police officers and soldiers were stationed at the Lekki tollgate, police officers have also been sighted at Opebi, Alausa and Ikeja areas, in an apparent plot to stop the suspected EndSARS protests billed to start today, Monday.

As commuters and residents confirmed to SaharaReporters, scores of police officers and soldiers have started patrolling the Ikeja, Opebi and Tollgate areas in a show of force to wade off suspected protesters.

There are some other areas, according to yet-to-be-confirmed reports.

“The state police command did the deployments based on the intelligence it received. The police also got the army at the Bonny Camp to send some reinforcements,” a source said.

On Sunday, the Lagos State Police Command had said it would resist any planned protest, procession or gathering in the state.

The demonstrations were expected to resume in Lagos on Monday, December 7, 2020, at designated locations across the metropolis.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the command would not allow any demonstration under any guise because Lagos residents were still nursing the injuries of the violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protest.

“The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos State as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on the replica of the recent destructive and violent EndSARS protest that left pains and agonies in Lagos State.

“The command has reliably gathered intelligence that specific individuals and groups have concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 7, 2020, at designated locations in the state.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent EndSARS protest occasioned. The state is still nurturing the injuries orchestrated by some violent EndSARS protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State Police Command, therefore, warns those who might want to disguise under EndSARS protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms, seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.

“The command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state. The command wishes to reiterate that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The police command encourages residents and those who are in Lagos for their genuine engagements to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State.”

The #EndSARS protests, which engulfed the country in the first week of October through the third, were later hijacked by hoodlums leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.