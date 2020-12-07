#EndSARS: Policemen, Soldiers Storm Lekki Toll Plaza

Both the military and the police authorities had warned several times last week that they would not allow another round of protests to take place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

In what appears to be an attempt to forestall another round of #EndSARS protests, armed police officers and soldiers have been deployed at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos.

Several motorists informed The PUNCH that the security operatives were deployed around midnight.

File Photo

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls on Monday morning.

The #EndSARS protests, which took place in October, were hijacked by hoodlums leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.

The demonstrations also turned bloody in Lagos on October 20, 2020, when men in military uniform opened fire on young protesters at the Lekki toll plaza, an epicentre of the protests in Lagos.

Thousands of prisoners were also set free during the riots that followed.

