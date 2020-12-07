Ghana Decides: Opposition Candidate, Mahama Alleges Manipulation Of Voter Register

The National Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate and former President, John Mahama, has lamented the removal of some voters' names from the voter register, in the ongoing election in Ghana.

Mahama, who is contesting against his successor and incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party, told journalists on Monday, after casting his vote in the Northern Region.

John Dramani Mahama is a Ghanaian politician who served as President of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017.

He disclosed the alleged disenfranchisement to the media, after witnessing one of the security details and a lady who was unable to cast their ballot.

“These (names missing from the roll and the breakdown of some machines) are some of the little things we kept complaining about. I mean the electoral commission said it had eliminated 30,000 names, without saying whose names they were.

"These (names missing from the roll and the breakdown of some machines) are some of the little things we kept complaining about. I mean the electoral commission said it had eliminated 30,000 names, without saying whose names they were.

"So now, we stand vindicated because these are issues we were warning the commission about, that on the day, the verification machines might not work because they failed to deploy and test them during the exhibition," Mahama said.

The opposition candidate also maintained that he would keep his calm, and promised not to generalise issues since the electoral process is smoothly operated.

“I hope that the atmosphere we saw here will be the same everywhere in the country and if that happens, that means voting will go smoothly, and I hope that the same applies to the counting and collation,” he added.

