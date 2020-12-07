Ghana Decides: Two Voters Shot Dead In Election Violence

At least two people have been shot dead at the Church of Christ polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region of Ghana in the ongoing general elections.

It was learnt that gunshots boomed from a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

The targets of the shooters were reportedly driving in a Kia saloon car.

According to GhanaWeb, the occupants of the two vehicles have yet to be identified.

However, the injured victims have been rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

After the shooting incident, more police and military personnel were deployed to beef up security in the area.

A similar shooting incident happened in the constituency during the voter registration exercise a few months ago.

Meanwhile, several polls have predicted a one-touch victory for the New Patriotic Party and its candidate, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to The Chronicle, these polls, some of which the most considerable opposition National Democratic Congress has described as not credible, come at a time when campaigns have intensified for both sides of the political divide.

The NDC has been known for preaching a comeback on the fact that they have better policies than the ruling NPP.

The party, however, wants Ghanaians to vote for them to roll out a GH¢10 billion big push programme to support small and startup businesses to grow. They also are campaigning for the introduction of “Operation Sting to Fight Corruption.”

The NDC has also promised to legalise the commercial aspect of motorcycle operations, popularly known as okada, even though they banned it by the last government. They say that in consultation with the Muslim community, mortuaries would be built where necessary.

The party has also said it will review the famous free Senior High School policy, and also take steps to end the double-track system.