Report Shows 95% of Hospitals In Demsa LGA Of Adamawa Lack Ambulances, Toilets

A report has shown that about 95 per cent of Primary Health Care facilities in the Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State do not have ambulances.

The report further revealed that about 60 percent lack toilet facilities, according to the research which was conducted by the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as the Partners West Africa Nigeria.

PWAN, which is supported by the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, assessed the local government's service delivery in the areas of health, security, education and socio-economic welfare.

Reacting to the report on Sunday, a displeased Governor Fintiri ordered the relevant agencies to partner PWAN to strengthen and improve service delivery within the local government structures.

Tobiloba Adekunle, the programme intern of PWAN, said, "The investigation covered about 91 primary schools, 46 PHCs and 53 communities.

"In the process of the research, advocacy visits were undertaken, and an assessment scorecard was developed while collaborative meetings with the LGAs were held.

"Other procedures adopted in compiling the report included observers' recruitment and training, observers' deployment while questionnaires were developed and distributed."

Ijeoma Igwe, a PWAN programme assistant, said, "About 97 per cent of the PHCs admitted to not having ambulance services while 3.4 percent of PHCs have ambulance services.

"When further asked about the functionality of the ambulance services, all the assessed PHCs confirmed that the ambulances are not functional.

"From the above analysis, most of the PHCs do not have functional ambulances. Thus they cannot offer urgent medical services to citizens that need it.

"The local government can draw the attention of the state Ministry of Health to provide at least one ambulance to all PHCs that do not have so that they can render vital service to the citizens."

The report also noted that 56.4 per cent of the PHCs did not have toilets, while 28.1 per cent have between one to three toilets.

Also, 82.5 per cent of the PHCs have toilets designated for staff and patients while 17.5 per cent of PHCs do not have such designation.

"It was also observed that 60 per cent of the toilets do not have such a gender proportion while 40 per cent of the PHCs have toilets for males and females.

"From the above observation, it is evident that the PHCs lack toilet facilities and this can increase the infection rate of patients that visit the centres.

"To prevent this, the local government is advised to build more toilets separately for staff and patients," Igwe noted.

The Demsa LGA Chairman, Elkanah Fwa, said the outcome was an eye-opener for him as he promised to do the needful to address some of the grey areas observed by the report.

He, however, blamed the past administrations for not doing enough to enthrone progressive leadership, saying that he would ensure accountability to meet the aspirations of the people.