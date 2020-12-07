Thugs Allegedly Working For Lagos Monarch Invade Community, Injure Residents

A gang of armed thugs on Saturday attacked residents of Iru resettlement community in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, leaving many injured.

Community sources told SaharaReporters that the thugs were acting on the instruction of Oniru of Iru, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Those assaulted included Baale Okokuku, Baale Ilabare, Baale Alakoto, and Shamson Ajenifuja of House 112, Iru resettlement community.

It was learnt that they were attacked because they did not get Oba Lawal's consent and "appease the gods" in their very own settlement.

A resident of the community called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to caution the monarch.

He said, "All these are part of our human rights under Section 40 of our constitution. It saddened our hearts to see Lawal that we believe in understanding the rules of law and suddenly turn himself to a god with a culture of impunity within six months of his reign.

"After the Baales were unlawfully and forcefully dragged to the palace and later detained at the Maroko Police Station for no reason, the thugs went back and unleashed terror on more residents of the resettlement community.

"One Shewu Okokuku, Hameed, Junior Bashorun, Rokeeb Ajayi, Adewale and a man nicknamed Elewure were among the people assaulted. Some were even hit with charms and some were unlawfully detained at the Maroko station.

"In the light of this act of Omogbolahan Lawal, we boldly and confidently say that the monarch is incompetent; he does not have control over his thugs and he has no regards for the rule of law or the rights of its citizens. They are ready to jeopardise our collective peace for personal and selfish gains.

"We demand justice, a public apology and compensation for all the victims of the Iru resettlement community. We demand that all the thugs involved and sent by Oba Lawal be made to face the law because no one is above the law."