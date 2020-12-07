UPDATED: Police, Soldiers Take Over Lekki Toll Plaza

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a source, who works in the Lekki area of Lagos, confirmed the heavy presence of police and soldiers at the toll gate plaza.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

In what appears to be an attempt to forestall another round of #EndSARS protests, armed police officers and soldiers were on Monday spotted at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

According to different Twitter users, the security operatives were deployed around midnight.



The Lagos State Police Command had on Sunday in a statement by its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, threatened that “security agencies will not fold their arms” as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

The statement was issued after a poster, titled “#EndSARS reloaded phase II” went viral on social media.

It was stated in the poster that the “phase II” of the #EndSARS protest would begin on Monday, December 7 in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Delta, and Bayelsa.

The demands of the protesters are “Buhari, Buratai, Sanwo-Olu must resign and face ICC for killing innocent Nigerians at Lekki toll; free all #EndSARS protesters; unfreeze all bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters and referendum.”

In October, many citizens took to the streets across Nigeria to express their frustration against police harassment.

However, hoodlums hijacked the demonstrations to unleash violence on citizens. Public and private properties were looted and destroyed in the process.

The source, however, said no protester had gathered around the area.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continued to tweet on #ENDSARS on social media, calling for an end to bad governance and police brutality. Old videos of the protests held in Abuja and Lagos are being circulated online with the hashtag.

