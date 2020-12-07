Yoruba Community Protests As Gunmen Kidnap Five Children In Kuje

About two weeks after being kidnapped by gunmen, five children of the chairman of Yoruba community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have not been seen, Pan-Afenifere community has said.

The chairman, Elders Council of Yoruba Community in Abuja, Wale Adesina, led the organisation to a protest in Abuja on Saturday but did not disclose the names of the victims to journalists.

File Photo

According to him, the organisation had reported to the police and would donate money to assist the distraught family of the victims in whatever capacity they could.

He said plans had reached an advanced stage to transform the organisation in Abuja by coming up with a constitution and electing an executive committee to pilot the affairs of members.

Adesina said, "We are here because of the recent happening in Abuja concerning our members. The five children of our chairman in Kuje area council were kidnapped on November 17 in the night.

"It is now two weeks and four days. We had to discuss how to raise some money to assist the family. Secondly, we are here to review our situation because we do not have a standing constitution," a report by Punch quoted him to have said.