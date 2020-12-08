Ghana Decides: Actor-Turned Politician, John Dumelo Loses To Lydia Alhassan

It was gathered that certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate poll 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851. Gifty Botchway of the People's National Congress and independent candidate, Richard Amegatse, got 160 and 108 votes respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

Ghanaian popular actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo's dream to represent the National Democratic Congress in the  Ghana parliament for the next four years has been crushed after losing to incumbent Member of Parliament Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

It was gathered that certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate poll 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851. Gifty Botchway of the People's National Congress and independent candidate, Richard Amegatse, got 160 and 108 votes respectively.

Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes.

According to GhanaWeb, the Ayawaso West Wuogon has been one of the most exciting constituencies to watch in this year's elections due to John Dumelo's decision to contest.

The moviemaker was sure of victory as he concluded that the incumbent had disappointed the electorate.

The contest was clad with controversy with Lydia Alhassan describing Dumelo as a personality whose level of thinking was shallow. She argued that it was irrational for Dumelo to have attempted to dredge gutters in the constituency without seeking permission from the Assembly.

"You don't just get up and start doing things. If you are a deep thinker, you'll realise that people just don't get up and start dredging gutters," she poked during a debate.

Infuriated by the comments, Dumelo demanded an apology; he said, "I don't call this a debate because if you want to debate, you come on time. I came here at 8.30 am, that was the time they gave me.

"You cannot come here at 10:45 am and say you want to debate me, that is not how a Member of Parliament behaves, and then you come here too to insult me. It is not right, and you must apologise."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghana Decides: Fire Guts Electoral Commission Office
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive Ghanaian Oil Tycoon Kevin Okyere Bought A £4.5m London Mansion In 2014 Tied To Diezani’s Looting
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition NPP Calls For Review Of Italian Oil Deal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Candidate Profile: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Ghana Signs High-Speed Railway Construction Concession Agreement
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Announces Reduction In Fuel Price
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Chisom Adams Jailed In UK For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Sex Tape
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Plans Own Kidnap, Demands N30million From Family
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Trump Sues Biden In Bid To Invalidate Wisconsin Votes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Assault: Benue Governor Ortom "Reconciles" Channels TV Reporter With Wife, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture How Bandits Forced Us To Seek Refuge In Niger Republic – Sokoto Farmers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Fire Guts Electoral Commission Office
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad