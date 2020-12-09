Amid Recession, Bauchi Budgets N6.1billion To Reconstruct Government House

This was made known by the Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Mr Hamisu Shira, while briefing reporters on Tuesday at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

The Bauchi State Government has disclosed that it budgeted over N6.1billion to reconstruct the Government House.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Mr Hamisu Shira, while briefing reporters on Tuesday at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed
According to the Nation, Muazu disclosed that the Government House built during the creation of the state in 1976 would be renovated.

He also said the current structure is an embarrassment, adding, "If you check some states that were created the same time with Bauchi State, you will see that almost all of them have reconstructed government houses.

"This structure was built by the military government. We have presented a memo during the Executive Council meeting before the governor and N6.1billion will be spent to reconstruct the Government House.

"Also, we are going to reconstruct Bauchi Government Lodge in Abuja where the governor, his deputy, speaker, Chief Judge, Secretary to the State Government and journalists can make use of any time they are in Abuja.

"The governor's office around the Economic Community of West African States headquarters will be remodelled too. This will cost the government N3.1million."

This comes at a time when many of the states have been unable to finance their budgets due to decreasing revenue, economic recession, among grim realities.

 From the analysis, at least eight states in the country, have a total revenue which is not enough to meet their respective total obligations.

The worst hit of these 8 states are Osun, Bauchi , Plateaus, Gombe, Adamawa , Ekiti, Kogi and Oyo states.

 This could indicate early signs of distress, particularly for states in this category who have very low revenue generation capacities.

Without cutting down specific components of their recurrent expenditure or radically growing their internally generated revenue, the affected states may have to borrow to fund parts of their recurrent expenditure, a report by BudgIT noted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Benue Government Worker Kills Himself By Fire Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Fighters Kill 10 Soldiers, Take One Hostage In Borno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Nevada Supreme Court Rejects Trump Campaign's Appeal, Affirms Biden Won
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Two Brothers Win Parliamentary Seats
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics N'Assembly Has No Constitutional Power To Summon Buhari – Malami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad