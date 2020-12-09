Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira

The money was meant for journalists, raising questions on why the state government was giving such money to journalists in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

An undisclosed amount of money, reported to be millions of naira, has been stolen from the Akwa Ibom State government house.

The money was meant for journalists, raising questions on why the state government was giving such money to journalists in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the money was kept at the office of the secretary to the chief press secretary to the governor.  

The office was reportedly burgled as the locks were tampered with. Then the "Ghana-must-go bag" containing the money was emptied and left on the floor.

Chief security officer to the governor reportedly went to the press centre a day after the incident to invite the driver to the chief press secretary for interrogations.

"The money came in yesterday afternoon, but they refused to share it to the people it was meant for," a source told Daily Trust. "So, the thief came in the night and destroyed the keys and gained access to the office of the Secretary to the CPS.

"This is not the first time the government house press centre is being robbed. We have lost about three plasma televisions, one at the reception, one in the reporter's office and the other in the office used by cameramen. In all of these, no meeting, no replacement," the source added.

Ekerete Udoh, the chief press secretary to the state governor, declined to comment on the theft.

He said that those who were meant to be paid would get their money.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I'm Disgusted With CNN, BBC's Coverage, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Announces Reduction In Fuel Price
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hoodlums Destroy Ondo Monarch's Palace
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Sex-For-Passport: Nigerian Embassy In Germany Fires Martins Oni
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News "Aso Villa, Home Of Hooliganism In Nigeria"— Aisha Yesufu Tackles Buhari Over Threats Against #ENDSARS Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Fighters Kill 10 Soldiers, Take One Hostage In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 73-year-old Nigerian Declared Missing In United Kingdom
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad