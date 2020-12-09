Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira

An undisclosed amount of money, reported to be millions of naira, has been stolen from the Akwa Ibom State government house.

The money was meant for journalists, raising questions on why the state government was giving such money to journalists in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the money was kept at the office of the secretary to the chief press secretary to the governor.

The office was reportedly burgled as the locks were tampered with. Then the "Ghana-must-go bag" containing the money was emptied and left on the floor.

Chief security officer to the governor reportedly went to the press centre a day after the incident to invite the driver to the chief press secretary for interrogations.

"The money came in yesterday afternoon, but they refused to share it to the people it was meant for," a source told Daily Trust. "So, the thief came in the night and destroyed the keys and gained access to the office of the Secretary to the CPS.

"This is not the first time the government house press centre is being robbed. We have lost about three plasma televisions, one at the reception, one in the reporter's office and the other in the office used by cameramen. In all of these, no meeting, no replacement," the source added.

Ekerete Udoh, the chief press secretary to the state governor, declined to comment on the theft.

He said that those who were meant to be paid would get their money.