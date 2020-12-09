Ghana Decides: President Akufo-Addo Using Military To Overturn Results, Says NDC

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

Former President of Ghana and candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of undemocratic practices as residents await the Electoral Commission of Ghana to declare the winner of the December 7, 2020, presidential election.

Local media report that Mahama's party, NDC, alleged that the incumbent had been using “the military to overturn results.”

John Mahama

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday night, the NDC candidate warned that no attempt should be made to steal the election which is the West African nation’s eighth consecutive poll since it returned to democracy decades ago.

Mahama added that he had not congratulated President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the poll.

“I thank the people of Ghana for what has been an exciting election. I want to state firmly and categorically that I have not congratulated anybody. And no attempt should be made to steal this election; we will resist it,” Mahama said.

“The Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government.

“We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament. One hundred forty seats is a majority. And no attempt should be made to subvert the will of the people.

“I have looked at the results so far, and I am confident of the outcomes.”

SaharaReporters, New York

