Gunmen Kidnap Taraba Lawmaker In His House

SaharaReporters learnt that Bape was forcibly taken from his residence, near the Comprehensive Secondary School in Jalingo, the state capital, in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a family source.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

A member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Bashir Mohammed Bape, of the Nguroje Constituency, has been kidnapped.

Bashir Mohammed Bape

The source said, “Heavily armed men in their droves forced their way into the residence at about 1.30 am after overpowering the security guards.

“They seized all cellphones available before taking him away.”

The spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, did not answers calls directed to his cellphone to confirm the incident.

Recall that the late Hosea Ibi, a Lawmaker representing Takum 1 Constituency, was kidnapped and killed on December 30, 2017, despite the assailants receiving a ransom.

 

