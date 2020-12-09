Gunmen In Military Uniform Kidnap Two Teachers In Delta

A teacher in the school, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said the unidentified armed men in military uniform arrived at the school's premises in a Toyota Highlander.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

Armed men in military uniform have kidnapped two teachers at Ohorhe Secondary School, Uvwie Local Government of Delta State as insecurity worsens across the state.

"We were all in the school when we saw three armed men, including the driver, making them four, dressed in military uniform. The Highlander jeep they came with was parked in the premises for some minutes when three of them came and walked straight into the staff room and abducted two of our staff and zoomed off," the teacher said.

"At this point, we were ordered not to shout, or else we die, and everybody including students were thrown into panic," she added.

The abduction has caused panic in the community.

SaharaReporters learned the school's authority had mistaken the four kidnappers for military men because of their attire.

One of the kidnapped teachers is the wife of a retired military officer.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the abduction, adding that the command had already embarked on a rescue mission of the victims.

Reacting to the ongoing cases of kidnapping, robbery, killings, a former House of Assembly member in the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, condemned the spate of insecurity across the state.

"This is very worrisome, since the #EndSARS protest, the police just fold their arms and watch us being kidnapped, killed and robbed," he said. "Residents across the state now lived in panic as kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and assassins continued to have a field day in the state uninterrupted."

SaharaReporters, New York

